Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PNB share are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -1.52%

PNB share are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 103.15 and closed at 105.20. The stock reached a high of 106.75 and a low of 103.05 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 105.2, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82970.64, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 106.75 and a low of 103.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5106.77
10107.84
20109.38
50114.07
100119.24
300117.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 106.3, 107.39, & 108.61, whereas it has key support levels at 103.99, 102.77, & 101.68.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 304.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.87 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.71% with a target price of 107.00.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

PNB share price has gained 0.05% today, currently at 105.2, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.