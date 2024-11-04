PNB Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -0.85%, Nifty down by -1.72%

PNB Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹100.12, -0.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78405.79, down by -1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹102.17 and a low of ₹99.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 99.74 10 98.71 20 101.24 50 107.04 100 113.94 300 118.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹100.03, ₹102.15, & ₹103.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹96.19, ₹94.47, & ₹92.35.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 500.23% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.46 & P/B is at 0.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.87% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.