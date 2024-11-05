PNB Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -1.16%, Nifty down by -0.56%

PNB Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 103.87 and closed at 102.50. The stock reached a high of 104.68 and a low of 102.36 during the day.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:27 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 102.5, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78357.74, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 104.68 and a low of 102.36 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
599.74
1098.71
20101.24
50107.04
100113.94
300118.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 105.34, 107.07, & 110.17, whereas it has key support levels at 100.51, 97.41, & 95.68.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 161.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.90 & P/B is at 0.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.34% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price down -1.16% today to trade at 102.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, CANARA BANK are falling today, but its peers Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:27 AM IST
