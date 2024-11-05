PNB Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -1.16%, Nifty down by -0.56%

PNB Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹ 103.87 and closed at ₹ 102.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 104.68 and a low of ₹ 102.36 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹102.5, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78357.74, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹104.68 and a low of ₹102.36 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 99.74 10 98.71 20 101.24 50 107.04 100 113.94 300 118.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.34, ₹107.07, & ₹110.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹100.51, ₹97.41, & ₹95.68.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 161.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.90 & P/B is at 0.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.34% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.