Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PNB Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.73%

PNB Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 105.89 and closed at 105.99. The stock reached a high of 106.43 and a low of 105.25 during the day.

PNBShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

PNB Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 105.99, 1.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 106.43 and a low of 105.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
599.74
1098.71
20101.24
50107.04
100113.94
300118.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 105.71, 106.86, & 108.56, whereas it has key support levels at 102.86, 101.16, & 100.01.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 144.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.98 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.84% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price has gained 1.26% today to trade at 105.99 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.