PNB Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 0.17%, Nifty down by -1.09%

PNB Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:23 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹107.16, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79439.23, down by -1.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹107.9 and a low of ₹106.01 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 100.75 10 98.85 20 101.32 50 106.78 100 113.72 300 118.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹107.75, ₹108.52, & ₹109.79, whereas it has key support levels at ₹105.71, ₹104.44, & ₹103.67.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 135.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 8.16 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.72% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.