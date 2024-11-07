Hello User
PNB Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 0.17%, Nifty down by -1.09%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 106.99 and closed at 107.16. The stock reached a high of 107.90 and a low of 106.01 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:23 today, PNB shares are trading at price 107.16, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79439.23, down by -1.17%. The stock has hit a high of 107.9 and a low of 106.01 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5100.75
1098.85
20101.32
50106.78
100113.72
300118.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 107.75, 108.52, & 109.79, whereas it has key support levels at 105.71, 104.44, & 103.67.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 135.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 8.16 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.72% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price up 0.17% today to trade at 107.16 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, CANARA BANK are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.09% & -1.17% each respectively.

