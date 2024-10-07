PNB share are down by -2.65%, Nifty down by -0.46%

PNB Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 106 and closed at 103. The stock reached a high of 107.3 and a low of 101.85 during the day.

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:13 today, PNB shares are trading at price 103, -2.65% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81303.97, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 107.3 and a low of 101.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5106.47
10107.25
20108.49
50113.59
100118.87
300117.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 107.48, 109.06, & 110.73, whereas it has key support levels at 104.23, 102.56, & 100.98.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 93.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.93 & P/B is at 1.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.88% with a target price of 107.00.

The company has a 70.08% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.72% in june to 8.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.51% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

PNB share price down -2.65% today to trade at 103 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.46% & -0.47% each respectively.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
