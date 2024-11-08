PNB Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -2.2%, Nifty down by -0.24%

PNB Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 106.71 and closed at ₹ 104.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 106.97 and a low of ₹ 104.26 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹104.3, -2.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79350.6, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹106.97 and a low of ₹104.26 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 101.43 10 99.82 20 101.43 50 106.53 100 113.52 300 118.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹107.77, ₹108.76, & ₹109.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹105.91, ₹105.04, & ₹104.05.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 28.05% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 8.13 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.51% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.