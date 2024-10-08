PNB share are up by 0.34%, Nifty up by 0.69%

PNB Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 101.95 and closed at 102.40. The stock reached a high of 103.25 and a low of 101.20 during the day.

Published8 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 102.4, 0.34% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81413.38, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 103.25 and a low of 101.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5106.47
10107.25
20108.49
50113.59
100118.87
300117.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 105.98, 109.99, & 112.58, whereas it has key support levels at 99.38, 96.79, & 92.78.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.58 & P/B is at 0.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.49% with a target price of 107.00.

The company has a 70.08% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.72% in june to 8.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.51% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

PNB share price has gained 0.34% today to trade at 102.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.45% each respectively.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

