PNB share are up by 1.51%, Nifty up by 0.61%

PNB Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 103.95 and closed at ₹ 104. The stock reached a high of ₹ 105.35 and a low of ₹ 102.65 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹104, 1.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81935.37, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹105.35 and a low of ₹102.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 105.03 10 106.60 20 107.92 50 113.28 100 118.66 300 117.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹103.5, ₹104.48, & ₹105.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹101.35, ₹100.18, & ₹99.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 100.02% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.62 & P/B is at 0.97.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.88% with a target price of ₹107.00.

The company has a 70.08% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}