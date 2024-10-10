PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 0.3%

PNB Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:06 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹104.65, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81724.32, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹105.35 and a low of ₹104.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 104.09 10 105.70 20 107.55 50 113.00 100 118.45 300 117.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.46, ₹106.87, & ₹108.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹102.6, ₹101.15, & ₹99.74.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was -31.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.77 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.25% with a target price of ₹107.00.

The company has a 70.08% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.