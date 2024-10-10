Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 0.3%

PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 104.55 and closed slightly higher at 104.65. The stock reached a high of 105.35 during the day and dipped to a low of 104.35. Overall, it showed a modest increase in value.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:06 today, PNB shares are trading at price 104.65, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81724.32, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of 105.35 and a low of 104.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5104.09
10105.70
20107.55
50113.00
100118.45
300117.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 105.46, 106.87, & 108.32, whereas it has key support levels at 102.6, 101.15, & 99.74.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was -31.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.77 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.25% with a target price of 107.00.

The company has a 70.08% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price up 0.63% today to trade at 104.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDBI Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.32% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.