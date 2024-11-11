PNB Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 0.24%, Nifty up by 0.72%

PNB Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 103.51 and closed at 105. The stock reached a high of 105.22 and a low of 103.25 during the day.

Published11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
PNBShare Price Today on 11-11-2024
PNBShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

PNB Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, PNB shares are trading at price 105, 0.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79969.56, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 105.22 and a low of 103.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5105.35
10102.54
20101.72
50105.93
100112.90
300118.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 106.51, 108.15, & 109.34, whereas it has key support levels at 103.68, 102.49, & 100.85.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 12.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.99 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.81% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price has gained 0.24% today to trade at 105 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.72% & 0.61% each respectively.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 0.24%, Nifty up by 0.72%

