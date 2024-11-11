PNB Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 0.24%, Nifty up by 0.72%

PNB Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 103.51 and closed at ₹ 105. The stock reached a high of ₹ 105.22 and a low of ₹ 103.25 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹105, 0.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79969.56, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹105.22 and a low of ₹103.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 105.35 10 102.54 20 101.72 50 105.93 100 112.90 300 118.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹106.51, ₹108.15, & ₹109.34, whereas it has key support levels at ₹103.68, ₹102.49, & ₹100.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 12.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.99 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.81% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.