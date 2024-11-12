PNB Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -0.47%, Nifty down by -0.09%

PNB Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 105.23 and closed at 104.63. The stock reached a high of 106.22 and a low of 104.30 during the trading session.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:02 today, PNB shares are trading at price 104.63, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79546.23, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 106.22 and a low of 104.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5105.35
10102.54
20101.72
50105.93
100112.90
300118.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 106.42, 107.68, & 109.27, whereas it has key support levels at 103.57, 101.98, & 100.72.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was -12.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 8.02 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.18% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price down -0.47% today to trade at 104.63 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, CANARA BANK are falling today, but its peers Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.09% & 0.06% each respectively.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
