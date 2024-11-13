PNB Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.55%

PNB Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:10 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹102.99, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78206.22, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹103.82 and a low of ₹101.53 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 105.35 10 102.54 20 101.72 50 105.93 100 112.90 300 118.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.51, ₹107.41, & ₹108.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹102.54, ₹101.47, & ₹99.57.

PNB Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.91 & P/B is at 0.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.84% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.