PNB Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.55%

PNB Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:10 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹102.99, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78206.22, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹103.82 and a low of ₹101.53 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|105.35
|10
|102.54
|20
|101.72
|50
|105.93
|100
|112.90
|300
|118.68
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.51, ₹107.41, & ₹108.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹102.54, ₹101.47, & ₹99.57.
PNB Share Price Today
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.91 & P/B is at 0.94.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.84% with a target price of ₹109.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.
PNB share price down -0.75% today to trade at ₹102.99 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.6% each respectively.