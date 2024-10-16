PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are down by -0.1%, Nifty down by -0.49%

PNB Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 104.85 and closed at the same price of ₹ 104.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 105.3 and a low of ₹ 104.5 during the trading session.

PNB Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹104.85, -0.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹105.3 and a low of ₹104.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 103.98 10 104.51 20 106.66 50 111.55 100 117.62 300 118.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.49, ₹106.02, & ₹106.51, whereas it has key support levels at ₹104.47, ₹103.98, & ₹103.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was -56.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.85 & P/B is at 0.99.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.10% with a target price of ₹106.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.