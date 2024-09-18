PNB share are up by 0.74%, Nifty up by 0.17%

PNB Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 108.15 and closed at ₹ 108.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 109.25 and a low of ₹ 107.80 during the session.

PNB Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹108.85, 0.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.41, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹109.25 and a low of ₹107.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 109.52 10 110.91 20 113.53 50 116.58 100 121.85 300 116.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹109.96, ₹111.92, & ₹112.94, whereas it has key support levels at ₹106.98, ₹105.96, & ₹104.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was -25.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.14 & P/B is at 1.02.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.13% with a target price of ₹106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.