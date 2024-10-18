PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are up by 1.17%, Nifty up by 0.14%

PNB Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 102.95 and closed at 103.65. The stock reached a high of 104.10 and a low of 102.50 during the day.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 103.65, 1.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81071.03, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 104.1 and a low of 102.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5104.69
10104.28
20106.06
50110.81
100117.20
300118.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 104.33, 106.33, & 107.41, whereas it has key support levels at 101.25, 100.17, & 98.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.61 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.27% with a target price of 106.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price up 1.17% today to trade at 103.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indusind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.08% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
