PNB share are up by 0.61%, Nifty up by 1.21%

PNB Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 108 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 107.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 109.1 during the day and saw a low of ₹ 107.8.

PNB Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹107.9, 0.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84392.79, up by 1.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹109.1 and a low of ₹107.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 109.47 10 109.73 20 112.73 50 116.03 100 121.36 300 116.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹109.87, ₹112.28, & ₹114.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹105.32, ₹103.18, & ₹100.77.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was -36.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.06 & P/B is at 1.01.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}