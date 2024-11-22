PNB Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 3.54%, Nifty up by 1.16%

PNB Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 96.99 and closed at 99.80. The stock reached a high of 99.85 and a low of 96.99 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an increase in value, closing higher than its opening price.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
PNBShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
PNB Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:32 today, PNB shares are trading at price 99.8, 3.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78140.33, up by 1.28%. The stock has hit a high of 99.85 and a low of 96.99 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5101.05
10103.34
20101.09
50104.36
100111.35
300118.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 99.52, 102.66, & 105.02, whereas it has key support levels at 94.02, 91.66, & 88.52.

PNB Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.35 & P/B is at 0.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.22% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.87% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.21% in june to 2.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price has gained 3.54% today to trade at 99.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.16% & 1.28% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
