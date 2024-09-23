PNB share are up by 2.35%, Nifty up by 0.27%

PNB Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 108.45 and closed at ₹ 111. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.4 and a low of ₹ 108.45.

PNB Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹111, 2.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84695.93, up by 0.18%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.4 and a low of ₹108.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 109.43 10 109.24 20 112.34 50 115.77 100 121.09 300 116.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹109.76, ₹110.88, & ₹112.61, whereas it has key support levels at ₹106.91, ₹105.18, & ₹104.06.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 29.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.17 & P/B is at 1.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.02% with a target price of ₹106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.