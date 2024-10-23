PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are up by 1.32%, Nifty up by 0.19%

PNB Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 95.6 and closed at ₹ 96.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 96.55 and a low of ₹ 92.35 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:10 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹96.2, 1.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80511.77, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹96.55 and a low of ₹92.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 103.60 10 103.79 20 105.20 50 110.01 100 116.49 300 118.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹100.43, ₹106.14, & ₹109.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹91.7, ₹88.68, & ₹82.97.

PNB Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 129.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.60 & P/B is at 0.97.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.19% with a target price of ₹106.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}