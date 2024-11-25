Hello User
Business News/ Markets / PNB Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 5.4%, Nifty up by 1.8%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 103.4 and closed at 105.21. The stock reached a high of 105.45 and a low of 102.96 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

PNB Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:19 today, PNB shares are trading at price 105.21, 5.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80444.69, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 105.45 and a low of 102.96 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
599.43
10101.80
20101.32
50103.90
100110.83
300118.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 100.96, 102.2, & 104.16, whereas it has key support levels at 97.76, 95.8, & 94.56.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 264.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.61 & P/B is at 0.91.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.60% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.87% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.21% in june to 2.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price has gained 5.4% today to trade at 105.21 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.8% & 1.68% each respectively.

