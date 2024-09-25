PNB share are down by -2.64%, Nifty down by -0.08%

PNB Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 107.8 and closed at 105. The stock reached a high of 107.8 and a low of 103.65 during the day.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:08 today, PNB shares are trading at price 105, -2.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84927.65, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 107.8 and a low of 103.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5109.50
10109.40
20112.04
50115.55
100120.84
300116.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 110.12, 112.48, & 113.71, whereas it has key support levels at 106.53, 105.3, & 102.94.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 465.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.12 & P/B is at 1.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.46% with a target price of 106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

PNB share price down -2.64% today to trade at 105 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.08% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
PNB share are down by -2.64%, Nifty down by -0.08%

