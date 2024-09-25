PNB share are down by -2.64%, Nifty down by -0.08%

PNB Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 107.8 and closed at ₹ 105. The stock reached a high of ₹ 107.8 and a low of ₹ 103.65 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:08 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹105, -2.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84927.65, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹107.8 and a low of ₹103.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 109.50 10 109.40 20 112.04 50 115.55 100 120.84 300 116.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹110.12, ₹112.48, & ₹113.71, whereas it has key support levels at ₹106.53, ₹105.3, & ₹102.94.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 465.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.12 & P/B is at 1.02.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.46% with a target price of ₹106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.