PNB share are up by 1.86%, Nifty up by 0.24%

PNB Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 105.05 and closed at 106.90. The stock reached a high of 107.30 and a low of 104.60 during the day.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 106.95, 1.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85392.32, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 107.3 and a low of 104.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5108.91
10109.22
20111.63
50115.32
100120.54
300116.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 107.13, 109.23, & 110.99, whereas it has key support levels at 103.27, 101.51, & 99.41.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 17.29% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.86 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.39% with a target price of 106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

PNB share price up 1.86% today to trade at 106.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.24% & 0.26% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
