PNB Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.02%

PNB Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:28 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹104.38, -0.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80013.74, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹105.5 and a low of ₹103.86 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 99.43 10 101.80 20 101.32 50 103.90 100 110.83 300 118.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.68, ₹106.23, & ₹107.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹104.34, ₹103.55, & ₹103.0.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 46.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 8.01 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.43% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.87% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.21% in june to 2.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.