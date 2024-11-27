Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PNB Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.02%

PNB Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: PNB share price are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, the stock price of PNB opened at 105.28 and closed at 104.38. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 105.5 and a low of 103.86. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

PNBShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

PNB Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:28 today, PNB shares are trading at price 104.38, -0.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80013.74, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 105.5 and a low of 103.86 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
599.43
10101.80
20101.32
50103.90
100110.83
300118.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 105.68, 106.23, & 107.02, whereas it has key support levels at 104.34, 103.55, & 103.0.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 46.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 8.01 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.43% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.87% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.21% in june to 2.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price down -0.66% today to trade at 104.38 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Baroda, CANARA BANK are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.