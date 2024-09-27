PNB share are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.2%

PNB Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|108.30
|10
|108.76
|20
|111.07
|50
|115.04
|100
|120.18
|300
|116.93
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹108.36, ₹109.39, & ₹111.29, whereas it has key support levels at ₹105.43, ₹103.53, & ₹102.5.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 48.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.95% with a target price of ₹106.53.
The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.
PNB share price up 1.26% today to trade at ₹108.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.2% & -0.1% each respectively.