Business News/ Markets / PNB share are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.2%

PNB share are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 108. The stock closed slightly higher at 108.65. During the day, it reached a high of 109.20 and a low of 107. Overall, the stock showed a modest increase, reflecting a stable performance within the day's trading range.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:11 today, PNB shares are trading at price 108.65, 1.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85752.66, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 109.2 and a low of 107 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5108.30
10108.76
20111.07
50115.04
100120.18
300116.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 108.36, 109.39, & 111.29, whereas it has key support levels at 105.43, 103.53, & 102.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 48.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.07 & P/B is at 1.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.95% with a target price of 106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

PNB share price up 1.26% today to trade at 108.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.2% & -0.1% each respectively.

