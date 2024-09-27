PNB share are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.2%

PNB Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 108. The stock closed slightly higher at ₹ 108.65. During the day, it reached a high of ₹ 109.20 and a low of ₹ 107. Overall, the stock showed a modest increase, reflecting a stable performance within the day's trading range.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 108.30 10 108.76 20 111.07 50 115.04 100 120.18 300 116.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹108.36, ₹109.39, & ₹111.29, whereas it has key support levels at ₹105.43, ₹103.53, & ₹102.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 48.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.07 & P/B is at 1.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.95% with a target price of ₹106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.