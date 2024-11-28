PNB Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: PNB share price are up by 0.86%, Nifty down by -0.77%

PNB Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 104.90 and closed at ₹ 105.29. The stock reached a high of ₹ 106.28 and a low of ₹ 104.33 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive performance with a closing price higher than the opening price.

PNB Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:24 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹105.29, 0.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79428.62, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹106.28 and a low of ₹104.33 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 100.35 10 101.54 20 101.60 50 103.79 100 110.68 300 118.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.3, ₹106.17, & ₹106.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹103.7, ₹102.97, & ₹102.1.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 20.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.96 & P/B is at 0.95.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.52% with a target price of ₹109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.87% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.21% in june to 2.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.