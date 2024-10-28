PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are up by 3.18%, Nifty up by 1.11%

PNB Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹98.85, 3.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80296.56, up by 1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹99.85 and a low of ₹96 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 97.68 10 100.91 20 102.92 50 108.53 100 115.22 300 118.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹99.13, ₹102.32, & ₹105.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹92.99, ₹90.04, & ₹86.85.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 71.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.98 & P/B is at 0.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.26% with a target price of ₹108.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.