PNB Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: PNB share price are down by -1.09%, Nifty down by -0.07%

PNB Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 101.55 and closed at 100.15. During the day, the stock reached a high of 101.85 and a low of 99.90.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
PNBShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
PNBShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

PNB Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 100.15, -1.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 101.85 and a low of 99.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
596.95
10100.28
20102.39
50108.22
100114.92
300118.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 103.47, 105.7, & 108.78, whereas it has key support levels at 98.16, 95.08, & 92.85.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 97.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% & ROA of 0.54% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.72 & P/B is at 0.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.84% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price down -1.09% today to trade at 100.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPNB Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: PNB share price are down by -1.09%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

291.10
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.5 (2.64%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

324.55
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.9 (1.22%)

Tata Motors share price

846.20
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.15 (0.37%)

Tata Steel share price

150.20
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,819.45
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
407.15 (4.33%)

Coforge share price

7,879.00
11:49 AM | 30 OCT 2024
123.5 (1.59%)

City Union Bank share price

177.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.54%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.35
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-0.75%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,250.00
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-3739.05 (-7.63%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,445.95
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-838.7 (-5.87%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

329.65
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-13.6 (-3.96%)

Cipla share price

1,421.05
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-57.05 (-3.86%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

373.20
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
33.8 (9.96%)

Redington India share price

181.15
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
14.4 (8.64%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,776.00
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
208 (8.1%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,271.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
88.35 (7.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.