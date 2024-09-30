PNB share are down by -0.96%, Nifty down by -1.07%

PNB Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹108.2, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹109.25 and a low of ₹107.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 108.18 10 108.80 20 110.36 50 114.60 100 119.61 300 117.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹110.11, ₹111.01, & ₹112.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹107.8, ₹106.39, & ₹105.49.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was -16.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.25 & P/B is at 1.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.54% with a target price of ₹106.53.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.