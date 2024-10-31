Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are down by -2.1%, Nifty down by -0.56%

PNB Share Price Today on : PNB share are down by -2.1%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 100.1 and closed at 97.85. The stock reached a high of 100.4 during the day and a low of 96.65.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, PNB shares are trading at price 97.85, -2.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 100.4 and a low of 96.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
598.21
1099.91
20102.10
50107.98
100114.56
300118.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 100.05, 102.17, & 103.89, whereas it has key support levels at 96.21, 94.49, & 92.37.

PNB Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 353.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.62 & P/B is at 0.91.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.39% with a target price of 109.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in june to 8.42% in the september quarter.

PNB share price down -2.1% today to trade at 97.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, CANARA BANK are falling today, but its peers Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.