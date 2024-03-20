PNC Infra, IRB Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, KNR share prices down up to 16% in March as order inflows remain in a slow lane
Stock Market Today- PNC Infra, PNC Infra, IRB Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, KNR share prices down up to 16% in March. While road construction pace remains decent, it is t order inflows that remain in a slow lane leading to no significant improvement in revneues and earnings visibility.
PNC Infratech share price after scaling 52 week highs of ₹472 in the first week of March. is down more than 14%. Ashoka Buildcon , Dilip Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure , KNR Constructions too have seen their share price decline 9-16% during the month of March till date.
