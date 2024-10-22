PNC Infratech, Tanla Platforms & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of PNC Infratech, Tanla Platforms, RBL Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -111.5(-0.45%) points and Sensex was down by -133.39(-0.16%) points at 22 Oct 2024 10:59:56 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -31.3(-0.06%) points at 22 Oct 2024 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Pilani Investment & Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.