Poly Medicure, Gillette India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Poly Medicure, Gillette India, CRISIL, Coforge, City Union Bank

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Poly Medicure, Gillette India, CRISIL, Coforge, City Union Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -63.9(-0.26%) points and Sensex was down by -102.65(-0.13%) points at 30 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -382.65(-0.73%) at 30 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Sheela Foam, Jet Airways (India), Delhivery, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Vinny Overseas hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Indusind Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Nestle India were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Infosys were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

291.65
11:01 AM | 30 OCT 2024
8.05 (2.84%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

324.35
11:01 AM | 30 OCT 2024
3.7 (1.15%)

Tata Motors share price

845.80
11:01 AM | 30 OCT 2024
2.75 (0.33%)

Tata Steel share price

150.30
11:01 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.17%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,739.80
10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
327.5 (3.48%)

Coforge share price

7,869.55
10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
114.05 (1.47%)

City Union Bank share price

178.00
10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.59%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,234.55
10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.9 (0.07%)
Honeywell Automation India share price

45,120.40
10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-3868.65 (-7.9%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,348.30
10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-936.35 (-6.55%)

Cipla share price

1,420.00
10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-58.1 (-3.93%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

515.10
10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-20.65 (-3.85%)
Laxmi Organic Industries share price

274.70
10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
22.1 (8.75%)

Redington India share price

181.05
10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
14.3 (8.58%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

364.70
10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
25.3 (7.45%)

ITI share price

233.60
10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
16.1 (7.4%)
