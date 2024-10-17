Polycab India share are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Polycab India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|7452.92
|10
|7344.65
|20
|7039.51
|50
|6826.30
|100
|6780.58
|300
|5911.78
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 87.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in to 13.48% in the quarter.
Polycab India share price down -0.82% today to trade at ₹7123.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.42% each respectively.
