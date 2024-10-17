Polycab India share are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:02 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹7123.45, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81159.81, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹7164.4 and a low of ₹7017.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7452.92 10 7344.65 20 7039.51 50 6826.30 100 6780.58 300 5911.78

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 87.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.77 & P/B is at 12.57.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in to 13.48% in the quarter.