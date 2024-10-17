Polycab India share are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 7142.05 and closed slightly lower at 7123.45. The stock reached a high of 7164.40 and a low of 7017.50 during the day.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:02 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 7123.45, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81159.81, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 7164.4 and a low of 7017.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57452.92
107344.65
207039.51
506826.30
1006780.58
3005911.78

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 87.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.77 & P/B is at 12.57.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in to 13.48% in the quarter.

Polycab India share price down -0.82% today to trade at 7123.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.42% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPolycab India share are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

482.70
11:03 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-4.1 (-0.84%)

Tata Steel share price

154.70
11:03 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.35%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,723.75
11:03 AM | 17 OCT 2024
15.75 (0.58%)

State Bank Of India share price

815.10
11:03 AM | 17 OCT 2024
9.25 (1.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,929.00
10:53 AM | 17 OCT 2024
93.75 (1.94%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,723.10
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
52.05 (1.11%)

EPL share price

273.80
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
2.1 (0.77%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,950.70
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-80.3 (-3.95%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,172.65
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-208.75 (-4.76%)

TVS Motor Co share price

2,650.00
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-117.65 (-4.25%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

636.50
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-26.3 (-3.97%)

Hero Motocorp share price

5,183.80
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-213.65 (-3.96%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,191.00
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
58.55 (5.17%)

National Aluminium Company share price

228.55
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
11.05 (5.08%)

Mphasis share price

3,051.10
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
140.4 (4.82%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,806.50
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
124.45 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.