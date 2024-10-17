Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Polycab India share are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Polycab India share are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 7142.05 and closed slightly lower at 7123.45. The stock reached a high of 7164.40 and a low of 7017.50 during the day.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:02 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 7123.45, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81159.81, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 7164.4 and a low of 7017.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57452.92
107344.65
207039.51
506826.30
1006780.58
3005911.78

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 87.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.77 & P/B is at 12.57.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in to 13.48% in the quarter.

Polycab India share price down -0.82% today to trade at 7123.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.42% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.