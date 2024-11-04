Polycab India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6547.95 and closed at 6478.40. During the day, the stock reached a high of 6547.95 and a low of 6385.05. This indicates a decrease in price from the opening to the closing, reflecting a decline of 69.55.

Published4 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6478.4, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78472.67, down by -1.57%. The stock has hit a high of 6547.95 and a low of 6385.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56427.33
106527.28
206913.90
506842.16
1006773.55
3005986.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6540.1, 6599.8, & 6698.85, whereas it has key support levels at 6381.35, 6282.3, & 6222.6.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -30.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.43 & P/B is at 11.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.31% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -0.39% today to trade at 6478.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers Hitachi Energy India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.72% & -1.57% each respectively.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
