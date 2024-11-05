Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day for Polycab India, the stock opened at 6565 and closed at 6394.55. During the day, it reached a high of 6571.05 and a low of 6385.65. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6394.55, -1.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78358.98, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 6571.05 and a low of 6385.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56427.33
106527.28
206913.90
506842.16
1006773.55
3005986.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6594.27, 6658.68, & 6764.22, whereas it has key support levels at 6424.32, 6318.78, & 6254.37.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -20.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.78 & P/B is at 11.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.82% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -1.95% today to trade at 6394.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ge Vernova T&d India are falling today, but its peers Hitachi Energy India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.54% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPolycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.00
12:03 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.05 (2.08%)

Bharat Electronics share price

277.95
12:03 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-6.1 (-2.15%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.15
12:03 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.24%)

Tata Motors share price

827.70
12:03 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.6 (0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.