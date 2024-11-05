Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day for Polycab India, the stock opened at ₹ 6565 and closed at ₹ 6394.55. During the day, it reached a high of ₹ 6571.05 and a low of ₹ 6385.65. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6394.55, -1.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78358.98, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6571.05 and a low of ₹6385.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6427.33 10 6527.28 20 6913.90 50 6842.16 100 6773.55 300 5986.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6594.27, ₹6658.68, & ₹6764.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6424.32, ₹6318.78, & ₹6254.37.

Polycab India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -20.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.78 & P/B is at 11.41. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.82% with a target price of ₹7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.