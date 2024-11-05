Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day for Polycab India, the stock opened at 6565 and closed at 6394.55. During the day, it reached a high of 6571.05 and a low of 6385.65. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6394.55, -1.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78358.98, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 6571.05 and a low of 6385.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56427.33
106527.28
206913.90
506842.16
1006773.55
3005986.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6594.27, 6658.68, & 6764.22, whereas it has key support levels at 6424.32, 6318.78, & 6254.37.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -20.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.78 & P/B is at 11.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.82% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -1.95% today to trade at 6394.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ge Vernova T&d India are falling today, but its peers Hitachi Energy India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.54% each respectively.

