Polycab India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 3.19%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6844, 3.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80195.1, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6907.1 and a low of ₹6650 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6427.33 10 6527.28 20 6913.90 50 6842.16 100 6773.55 300 5989.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6734.3, ₹6836.9, & ₹7018.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6450.25, ₹6268.8, & ₹6166.2.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 206.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.71 & P/B is at 11.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.15% with a target price of ₹7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.