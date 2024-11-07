Polycab India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -0.61%, Nifty down by -1.06%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:26 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6843.1, -0.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79470.3, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6998.95 and a low of ₹6820.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|6458.28
|10
|6493.30
|20
|6886.26
|50
|6836.92
|100
|6770.29
|300
|5997.43
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6975.53, ₹7072.77, & ₹7210.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6740.53, ₹6602.77, & ₹6505.53.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 53.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 57.82 & P/B is at 12.05.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.16% with a target price of ₹7470.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price down -0.61% today to trade at ₹6843.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ge Vernova T&d India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.06% & -1.13% each respectively.
