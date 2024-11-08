Polycab India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -1.34%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6819.05 and closed at 6723.80. The stock reached a high of 6844 and a low of 6723.80 during the session. Overall, it experienced a decline from the opening price to the closing price.

Published8 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 08-11-2024
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6723.8, -1.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79349.56, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 6844 and a low of 6723.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56506.83
106492.62
206854.69
506833.00
1006768.64
3006005.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6909.32, 7003.28, & 7056.57, whereas it has key support levels at 6762.07, 6708.78, & 6614.82.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -51.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 57.25 & P/B is at 11.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.10% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -1.34% today to trade at 6723.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, Ge Vernova T&d India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
