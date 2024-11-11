Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Polycab India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6700.05 and closed at 6760.80. The stock reached a high of 6778.35 and a low of 6630.05 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6760.8, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79952.88, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 6778.35 and a low of 6630.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56713.93
106570.63
206760.71
506835.71
1006762.35
3006038.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6814.77, 6889.38, & 6938.87, whereas it has key support levels at 6690.67, 6641.18, & 6566.57.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -51.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.49 & P/B is at 11.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.49% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price up 0.68% today to trade at 6760.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ge Vernova T&d India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.59% each respectively.

