Polycab India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -0.34%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6710.5 and closed at 6679.95. During the day, the stock reached a high of 6750.45 and a low of 6668.95.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6679.95, -0.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79529.83, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 6750.45 and a low of 6668.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56713.93
106570.63
206760.71
506835.71
1006762.35
3006038.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6790.62, 6880.83, & 6962.92, whereas it has key support levels at 6618.32, 6536.23, & 6446.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -67.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.34 & P/B is at 11.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.83% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -0.34% today to trade at 6679.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ge Vernova T&d India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.06% & 0.04% each respectively.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

